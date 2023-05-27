Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $64.07 million and $255,002.62 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

