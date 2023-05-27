Bend DAO Trading Down 6.6% This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $64.65 million and approximately $301,718.39 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

