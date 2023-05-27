Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Target Price to GBX 120

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ILIKF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

