Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Target Price to GBX 120

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Ilika Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ILIKF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
Ilika Company Profile
