Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Big Lots Trading Down 13.3 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 170,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the period.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

