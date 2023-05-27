Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 1,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.