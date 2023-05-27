Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bilfinger Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of BFLBY stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. Bilfinger’s payout ratio is -130.69%.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland.

