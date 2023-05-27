BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.66. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 663,745 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

