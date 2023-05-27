Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Handelsbanken raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.