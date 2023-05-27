Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director William A. Hawkins Buys 44,000 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director William A. Hawkins purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $118,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,310 shares in the company, valued at $377,433.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bioventus Price Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $2.86 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.09 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Bioventus by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.