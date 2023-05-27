Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

