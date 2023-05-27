Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.