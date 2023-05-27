Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $112.96 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $112.96 or 0.00422252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $60.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,754.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00121482 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,403,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

