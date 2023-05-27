Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.32

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.10 million and $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00121746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

