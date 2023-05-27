Bitcoin Private Trading 50.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00031287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

