BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

