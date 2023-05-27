BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 260.5% in May

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 45,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.46.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.