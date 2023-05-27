BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 260.5% in May

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 45,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 289,083.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $167,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

