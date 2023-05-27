Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.60. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 14,179 shares trading hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 554.76% and a net margin of 9.36%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.