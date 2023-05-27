Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,044,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,597. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.