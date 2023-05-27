BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,832.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00122144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039234 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.