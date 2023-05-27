BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,241. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.7982 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

