BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.13. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 188,703 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
