Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) COO Gregory V. Hackman Sells 15,749 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.