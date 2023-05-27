Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.95 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $56,727,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.