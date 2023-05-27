Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after acquiring an additional 949,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,497,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,016. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.