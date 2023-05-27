BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 65.2% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,649. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

