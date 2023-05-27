Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Price Performance

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 13,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.