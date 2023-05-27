BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.27% of TELUS worth $72,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,085. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

