BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,258,085 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,154,000 after acquiring an additional 438,097 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.88. 5,139,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,585. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

