BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of Bank of Montreal worth $103,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

BMO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. 564,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

