BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.30. 208,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

