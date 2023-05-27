BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,148. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.81 and its 200 day moving average is $554.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

