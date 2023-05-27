BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,855. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

