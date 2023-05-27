BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,842 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,169,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,519,268. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

