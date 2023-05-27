BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,070 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,070 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,256,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.