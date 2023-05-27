BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,810 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,579,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,982. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

