BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 43,509 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,570,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

