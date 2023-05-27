Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $36.38

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

