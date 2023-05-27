Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 232.0% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 8,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.