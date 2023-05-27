BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

