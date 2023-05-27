Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $39.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

