Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

