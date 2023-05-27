Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,260 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

