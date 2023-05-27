Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,657 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

