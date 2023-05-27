Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,895 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.