Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $923,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $74,960,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $182.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $183.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

