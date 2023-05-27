Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

