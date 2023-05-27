Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.60 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.