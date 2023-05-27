Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $446.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

