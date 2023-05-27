Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVVBY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.36. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$59.29.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVVBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.