Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $9.75-9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.82 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

