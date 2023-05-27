Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto bought 500,000 shares of Byotrol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,437.81).

Vivan Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Vivan Pinto acquired 300,000 shares of Byotrol stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,462.69).

Byotrol Price Performance

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

